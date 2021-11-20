Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.06

Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.34. Qumu shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 211,874 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 101.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tj Kennedy acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $81,280 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qumu by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

