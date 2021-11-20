Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.
RDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
RDUS opened at $17.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $820.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.22.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
Radius Health Company Profile
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
