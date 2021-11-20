Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

RDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Radius Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Radius Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

RDUS opened at $17.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $820.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

