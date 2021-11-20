Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market capitalization of $77.99 million and $1.26 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00090804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.07344267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,695.64 or 0.99958836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

