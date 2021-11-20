RAMP (RAMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115.52 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. RAMP has a total market cap of $115.52 million and $8.04 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00048059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00219359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00088308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,766,494 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

