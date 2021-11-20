Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Raven Industries worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 1,474.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 44.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.82 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

