Raven Protocol Hits Market Cap of $5.88 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $3,855.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.41 or 0.07321681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,531.88 or 0.99979079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.