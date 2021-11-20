Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,054.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $1,054.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00090815 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.36 or 0.07361768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,843.71 or 1.00198441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

