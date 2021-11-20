Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.71

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.71 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 38.65 ($0.50). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 38.65 ($0.50), with a volume of 5,408 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.71. The company has a market capitalization of £69.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.74%.

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

