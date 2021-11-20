REAL Trading Down 30.5% Over Last Week (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One REAL coin can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $560,933.37 and $801,227.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REAL has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00221307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00089157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

