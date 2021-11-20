Red Pulse Phoenix Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 coins and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 coins. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Red Pulse is a Chinese news feed platform. Users can access the news related to several sectors of the society, including Financials, Technology, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclicals, Consumer Non-Cyclicals, among other events occurring in Asia. Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is an upgrade of the previous Red Pulse token (RPX). It is a NEO-based market intelligence platform covering China's financial and capital markets. PHX is the token that serves as currency on Red Pulse's framework. Its supply will increase over time at a rate of 10% per year. As part of the integration of Red Pulse’s tokenized knowledge ecosystem and Binance Chain, will be migrating a major portion of Red Pulse token ecosystem to Binance Chain. Binance Chain is the newly developed blockchain software system developed by cryptocurrency exchange Binance (https://www.binance.com).The PHB migration and integration will occur as scheduled: · Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 04:00 UTC: Trading pairs, withdrawals, and deposits of PHX will be suspended on Binance. · Friday, May 24, 2019, 04:00 UTC: Trading, withdrawals, and deposits of PHB will begin. The trading pairs, PHB / BNB, PHB / BTC, PHB / USDC, PHB / TUSD, and PHB / PAX will be listed on Binance DEX (https://www.binance.org). The previous trading pairs, PHX / BNB, PHX / BTC, and PHX / ETH, will be removed and delisted. *Notes: · PHX tokens on Binance will be converted to PHB on a 1:1 basis during the withdrawal and deposit downtime. · NEP5 PHX tokens deposited now or in the future on Binance will automatically be swapped to BEP2 PHB tokens · Only BEP2 PHB tokens can be withdrawn on Binance · Deposits and withdrawals of PHB will open prior to the commencement of trading in the new PHB trading pairs. The www.redpulse.com platform will allow users to deposit and withdraw PHB, while continuing to support PHX. Further functionality and PHB integration, such as earning PHB staking rewards and PHX / PHB conversion, will be rolled out in subsequent planned and coordinated stages following the launch of PHB. Find Red Pulse Phoenix Binance here – https://www.cryptocompare.com/coins/phb/overview/BTC “

