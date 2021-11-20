Red River Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

RRBI opened at $53.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. Red River Bancshares has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

RRBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the third quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

