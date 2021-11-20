Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 119,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 51.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.