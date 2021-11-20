Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Redfin reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 372.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of RDFN opened at $44.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $100,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $4,713,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

