Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,813. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Redfin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 24.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after acquiring an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Redfin by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $44.17 on Friday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

