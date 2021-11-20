Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.90 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $24.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $133.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.49 million to $143.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $177.58 million, with estimates ranging from $146.45 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RWT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

RWT opened at $13.88 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

