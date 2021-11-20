Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $702.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $652.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $606.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $584.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 63.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total value of $2,266,802.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $31,063,516. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

