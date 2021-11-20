Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after purchasing an additional 154,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.70. 246,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

