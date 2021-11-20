Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

