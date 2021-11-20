Relx (NYSE:RELX) vs. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Critical Survey

Relx (NYSE:RELX) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Relx alerts:

Relx has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Relx and PayPal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 3 8 0 2.73 PayPal 1 8 34 0 2.77

PayPal has a consensus target price of $283.64, indicating a potential upside of 46.50%. Given PayPal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Relx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relx and PayPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $9.13 billion 6.73 $1.57 billion N/A N/A PayPal $21.45 billion 10.60 $4.20 billion $4.16 46.54

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Relx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A PayPal 20.09% 19.75% 5.60%

Summary

PayPal beats Relx on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.