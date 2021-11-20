Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.14 Million in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 195,272 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $584,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $32,771,310.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 386,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $23,933,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,482,153 shares of company stock worth $1,398,355,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZI. Barclays raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,285.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

