renBTC Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $58,310.89 or 0.99657359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $999.87 million and $2.37 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00220853 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00089328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,147 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.