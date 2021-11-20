Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $191,737.64

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $191,737.64 and $236,084.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00090967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,352.20 or 0.07335256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,254.33 or 0.99867940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 975,051,437 coins and its circulating supply is 359,889,868 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

