REPO (REPO) Market Cap Hits $2.40 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $933,525.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00092208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.89 or 0.07311202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,399.70 or 0.99809146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

