Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

ROIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.65 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,660,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,013 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

