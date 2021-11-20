REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of REVG opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.44. REV Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

