Reviewing AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) & Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AssetMark Financial and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 1 1 1 3.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.37%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.85%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $432.08 million 4.69 -$7.81 million $0.03 919.00 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $107.98 million 2.17 $9.96 million $1.19 13.66

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AssetMark Financial. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial 0.69% 5.05% 3.69% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 9.10% 22.60% 11.67%

Volatility and Risk

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats AssetMark Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc. operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services. The company was founded in April 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

