Reviewing CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fc Global Realty alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fc Global Realty and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 0 4 0 3.00

CONMED has a consensus price target of $163.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.96%. Given CONMED’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Volatility & Risk

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fc Global Realty and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A CONMED $862.46 million 4.82 $9.52 million $2.00 71.01

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42% CONMED 6.29% 12.40% 5.19%

Summary

CONMED beats Fc Global Realty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.