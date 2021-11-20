Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXEEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €19.50 ($22.16) to €22.00 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RXEEY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. Rexel has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

