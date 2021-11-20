RFG Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 21,061 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.42 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.