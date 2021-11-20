RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.48. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 137,450 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $24.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.42.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

