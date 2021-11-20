Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $671.10

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 671.10 ($8.77) and traded as high as GBX 766.20 ($10.01). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 763.60 ($9.98), with a volume of 2,947,847 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.86 ($8.19).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 710.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 671.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of £6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.39.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.12), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,796,660.02).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

