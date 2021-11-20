RING X PLATFORM Price Reaches $0.0445 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RINGX is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 303,242,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

