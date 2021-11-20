Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 62,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

