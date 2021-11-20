RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1,032.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of RLI worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after acquiring an additional 170,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 11.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $5,029,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in RLI by 301.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of RLI opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

