RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 808,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RLJ opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

