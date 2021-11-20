Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,105 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. Zoetis makes up 1.2% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 641.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $228.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

