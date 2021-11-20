Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.03 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $976,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.96. 3,436,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,233. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $83.23 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.