Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,938,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,318,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.68 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

