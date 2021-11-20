Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $117.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,076. The company has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.47. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

