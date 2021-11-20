Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $232.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,190. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $177.90 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.36.

