Rocket Vault Price Hits $0.0651 on Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

