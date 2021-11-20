ROCKI Market Cap Tops $3.50 Million (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $710,869.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00071291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00092720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,285.40 or 0.07312907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,560.39 or 0.99931548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

