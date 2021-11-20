ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.72

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and traded as high as $50.00. ROHM shares last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 7,329 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.93.

ROHM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

