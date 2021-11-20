Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROIV. Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72.

Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

