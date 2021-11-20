Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 3,950 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 495,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,327,000 after purchasing an additional 483,116 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,611,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,343,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

