Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 43,750 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.67% of Compugen worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.28. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

