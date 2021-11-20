Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $52.42 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

