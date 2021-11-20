Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $223.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.88 and a 200-day moving average of $240.54. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $216.41 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.