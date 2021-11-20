Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $325.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.39 and a 200-day moving average of $293.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.05 and a 52 week high of $327.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

