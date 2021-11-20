Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.32 and a 200 day moving average of $153.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.